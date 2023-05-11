wrestling / News
Various News: Don Callis Avoids Commenting On Betraying Kenny Omega, Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For WWE Main Event
– As previously reported, Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, helping Jon Moxley get a win in their cage match. Alex Marvez tried to get a comment from Callis, who ran away.
EXCLUSIVE: @alexmarvez attempts to get a word with @TheDonCallis, following the shocking conclusion to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uqMvFCsUMa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:
– Today’s WWE Main Event includes the following matches:
* Emma vs. Roxanne Perez
* Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier
