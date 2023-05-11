wrestling / News

Various News: Don Callis Avoids Commenting On Betraying Kenny Omega, Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For WWE Main Event

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Don Callis AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– As previously reported, Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, helping Jon Moxley get a win in their cage match. Alex Marvez tried to get a comment from Callis, who ran away.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– Today’s WWE Main Event includes the following matches:

* Emma vs. Roxanne Perez
* Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazier

