Various News: Don Callis Makes Appearance At AEW Full Gear, Match Set For ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8, Sami Zayn Angry At Paul Heyman On Talking Smack

November 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Impact Wrestling’s Don Callis made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Full Gear, calling the action for the #1 Contenders match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– A match between G Raver and Eddy Only has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8 next Saturday.

– WWE has posted a clip from Talking Smack in which Sami Zayn gets angry with Paul Heyman for replacing him as a co-host.

