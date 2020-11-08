Various News: Don Callis Makes Appearance At AEW Full Gear, Match Set For ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8, Sami Zayn Angry At Paul Heyman On Talking Smack

– Impact Wrestling’s Don Callis made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Full Gear, calling the action for the #1 Contenders match between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

.@TheDonCallis will be calling the action in the opening contest as it's @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/H9plxa6V8h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

– A match between G Raver and Eddy Only has been added to ICW No Holds Barred Vol. 8 next Saturday.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ☠️ FINAL PIECE OF THE PUZZLE –

G RAVER vs EDDY ONLY 🔥 #NHB8 is COMING to

PORT RICHEY FLORIDA! 🌴 Saturday Night November 14th 8PM! Tickets STILL AVAILABLE – https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq WATCH LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! I pic.twitter.com/AP1bMQYSli — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) November 7, 2020

– WWE has posted a clip from Talking Smack in which Sami Zayn gets angry with Paul Heyman for replacing him as a co-host.