Various News: Dragon Gate Announces February Schedule, GCW Slime Season Moved to New Location

– Dragon Gate has announced the promotion’s preliminary touring schedule for February. You can see the full list of Dragon Gate event dates and locations below:

February 1st (Monday) 6:30PM – Kagoshima, Orocity Hall

February 5th (Friday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

February 6th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Shizuoka, Fujisan Messe

February 11th (Thursday) 5:30PM – Aichi, Loisir Hotel Toyohashi

February 13th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Toyama, Takaoka Ecoeur

February 14th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Himeji MIYACOCO Minato Dome

February 21st (Sunday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall

February 23rd (Tuesday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall

February 26th (Friday) 6:30PM – Hyogo, Kobe Tokiwa Arena

February 27th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Aichi, Tsushima Bunka Hall

February 28th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose

– GCW has announced that the upcoming Slime Season event has been moved to the GCW Performance Center. Also, the event will not be held with any fans in attendance. Additionally, the event will now serve as a fundraiser for GCW wrestlers due to these uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can donate for the Slime Season event at IndieGogo.com.