Various News: Dragon Gate Announces February Schedule, GCW Slime Season Moved to New Location
– Dragon Gate has announced the promotion’s preliminary touring schedule for February. You can see the full list of Dragon Gate event dates and locations below:
February 1st (Monday) 6:30PM – Kagoshima, Orocity Hall
February 5th (Friday) 6:30PM – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
February 6th (Saturday) 5:00PM – Shizuoka, Fujisan Messe
February 11th (Thursday) 5:30PM – Aichi, Loisir Hotel Toyohashi
February 13th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Toyama, Takaoka Ecoeur
February 14th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hyogo, Himeji MIYACOCO Minato Dome
February 21st (Sunday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall
February 23rd (Tuesday) 5:00PM – Kyoto, KBS Hall
February 26th (Friday) 6:30PM – Hyogo, Kobe Tokiwa Arena
February 27th (Saturday) 6:00PM – Aichi, Tsushima Bunka Hall
February 28th (Sunday) 5:00PM – Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose
– GCW has announced that the upcoming Slime Season event has been moved to the GCW Performance Center. Also, the event will not be held with any fans in attendance. Additionally, the event will now serve as a fundraiser for GCW wrestlers due to these uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can donate for the Slime Season event at IndieGogo.com.
This event will be held w/ no fans in attendance & serve as a fundraiser for the GCW performers facing uncertainty in the coming months as shows are cancelled & their income dissappears.
Please support & help get them through the holidays.
Donate Now:https://t.co/vo7dX9yEDK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 1, 2020
