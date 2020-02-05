wrestling / News

Various News: Dragon Gate Announces Tour For April, WWE Top 10 Embarrassing Losses, WWE Stock Opening Price

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Gate

– Dragon Gate has announced the following preliminary tour dates for April:

April 4, 6:30 p.m. – Shizuoka, Kiramesse Numazu
April 5, 4:00 p.m. – Aichi, Nagoya Congress Center
April 7, 6:30 p.m. – Tochigi, Utsunomiya Tochigi Cultural Center
April 8, 6:30 p.m. – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall
April 11, 6:00 p.m. – Ishikawa, Kimassi Kanazawa
April 16, 6:00 p.m. – Mie, Tsu Messe Wing Mie
April 18, 6:00 p.m. – Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose
April 19, 1:00 p.m. – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
April 19, 5:00 p.m. – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka
April 21, 6:30 p.m. – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall
April 25, 7:00 p.m. – Shizuoka, Twin Messe Shizuoka
April 26, 5:00 p.m. – Toyama, Takaoka Ecouer
April 27, 6:30 p.m. – Fukui, Fukui Sangyo Hall
April 29, 6:00 p.m. – Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Exhibition Hall

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten most embarrassing losses.

– WWE stock opened at $46.61 per share.

