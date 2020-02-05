Various News: Dragon Gate Announces Tour For April, WWE Top 10 Embarrassing Losses, WWE Stock Opening Price

– Dragon Gate has announced the following preliminary tour dates for April:

April 4, 6:30 p.m. – Shizuoka, Kiramesse Numazu

April 5, 4:00 p.m. – Aichi, Nagoya Congress Center

April 7, 6:30 p.m. – Tochigi, Utsunomiya Tochigi Cultural Center

April 8, 6:30 p.m. – Tokyo, Korakuen Hall

April 11, 6:00 p.m. – Ishikawa, Kimassi Kanazawa

April 16, 6:00 p.m. – Mie, Tsu Messe Wing Mie

April 18, 6:00 p.m. – Hiroshima, Fukuyama Big Rose

April 19, 1:00 p.m. – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

April 19, 5:00 p.m. – Fukuoka, Acros Fukuoka

April 21, 6:30 p.m. – Hyogo, Kobe Sambo Hall

April 25, 7:00 p.m. – Shizuoka, Twin Messe Shizuoka

April 26, 5:00 p.m. – Toyama, Takaoka Ecouer

April 27, 6:30 p.m. – Fukui, Fukui Sangyo Hall

April 29, 6:00 p.m. – Hiroshima, Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Exhibition Hall

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten most embarrassing losses.

– WWE stock opened at $46.61 per share.