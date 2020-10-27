wrestling / News
Various News: Dragon Gate Changes Match for Nov. 15, WWE Stock Update
– Dragon Gate has now announced a change for the promotion’s upcoming event on November 15. The match is now an Open The Triangle Gate 3-Way Championship Match. It will feature the winners of the November 3 Triangle Gate Match vs. Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo, and Kagetora vs. Ben-K, Yosuke♡Santa Maria, and U-T. Here’s the announcement:
【#KobeProWrestlingFestival2020 Card Update】
After yesterday, the Triangle Gate match is now a 3 way!
▫️Open the Triangle Gate 3 Way Championship Match
Winners of the 11/3 Triangle Gate match
vs.
Dragon Kid
Shuji Kondo
Kagetora
vs.
Ben-K
Yosuke♡Santa Maria
U-T#dragongate pic.twitter.com/qZVxK4OAbh
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) October 25, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up with a price of $37.45 per share earlier today. Since that time, it’s dropped to $37.16, where the stock price currently sits as of writing this.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Leaving Amway Center On December 1, Contract Amendment Reads November 24, Survivor Series Not Moving
- Original Wrestlemania Plans For Randy Orton Reportedly Haven’t Changed (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle Winning His First WWE Title From The Rock At No Mercy 2000, Why Angle Becoming Champion Was Right Call
- Backstage Rumor on Direction for Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Storyline Following HIAC (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)