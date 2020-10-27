wrestling / News

Various News: Dragon Gate Changes Match for Nov. 15, WWE Stock Update

October 27, 2020
Dragon Gate Logo

– Dragon Gate has now announced a change for the promotion’s upcoming event on November 15. The match is now an Open The Triangle Gate 3-Way Championship Match. It will feature the winners of the November 3 Triangle Gate Match vs. Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo, and Kagetora vs. Ben-K, Yosuke♡Santa Maria, and U-T. Here’s the announcement:

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up with a price of $37.45 per share earlier today. Since that time, it’s dropped to $37.16, where the stock price currently sits as of writing this.

