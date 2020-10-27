Various News: Dragon Gate Changes Match for Nov. 15, WWE Stock Update

– Dragon Gate has now announced a change for the promotion’s upcoming event on November 15. The match is now an Open The Triangle Gate 3-Way Championship Match. It will feature the winners of the November 3 Triangle Gate Match vs. Dragon Kid, Shuji Kondo, and Kagetora vs. Ben-K, Yosuke♡Santa Maria, and U-T. Here’s the announcement:

【#KobeProWrestlingFestival2020 Card Update】 After yesterday, the Triangle Gate match is now a 3 way! ▫️Open the Triangle Gate 3 Way Championship Match

Winners of the 11/3 Triangle Gate match

vs.

Dragon Kid

Shuji Kondo

Kagetora

vs.

Ben-K

Yosuke♡Santa Maria

U-T#dragongate pic.twitter.com/qZVxK4OAbh — Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) October 25, 2020

– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up with a price of $37.45 per share earlier today. Since that time, it’s dropped to $37.16, where the stock price currently sits as of writing this.