Various News: Dragon Gate Sets 10-Man Tag for Dec. 15, Impact Video Highlights for This Week, GCW Slime Season Streaming for Free

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dragon Gate announced a 10-man tag team match today for the upcoming December 15 show that will be held at Korakuen Hall. It will feature K-ness, Dia Inferno, Kota Minoura, Ryo Saito & BxB Hulk vs. Jason Lee, Masaaki Mochizuki, Strong Machine J, Kenichiro Arai & Kazma Sakamoto. Here’s the announcement from Dragon Gate:

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:

– GCW announced that the upcoming Slime Season event will be streaming for free on Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 pm EST. The event will be a fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to the locker room talents.

