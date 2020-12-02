wrestling / News
Various News: Dragon Gate Sets 10-Man Tag for Dec. 15, Impact Video Highlights for This Week, GCW Slime Season Streaming for Free
– Dragon Gate announced a 10-man tag team match today for the upcoming December 15 show that will be held at Korakuen Hall. It will feature K-ness, Dia Inferno, Kota Minoura, Ryo Saito & BxB Hulk vs. Jason Lee, Masaaki Mochizuki, Strong Machine J, Kenichiro Arai & Kazma Sakamoto. Here’s the announcement from Dragon Gate:
【December 15th Korakuen Hall Card Update
⭐︎Doi Darts Special 10 Man Tag
K-ness
Dia Inferno
Kota Minoura
Ryo Saito
BxB Hulk
vs.
Jason Lee
Masaaki Mochizuki
Strong Machine J
Kenichiro Arai
Kazma Sakamoto#dragongate #DragonGateNetwork pic.twitter.com/HY3uephzsk
— Dragongate Japan Pro-Wrestling (Official English) (@DragonGateEN) December 2, 2020
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
– GCW announced that the upcoming Slime Season event will be streaming for free on Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 pm EST. The event will be a fundraiser with all proceeds going directly to the locker room talents.
Slime Season will now stream LIVE and FREE for EVERYONE via the GCW Youtube THIS SATURDAY at 7PM EST!
Blake/Lio
RSP/Juicy
Bey/Jordan
Fatu/Justice
Mance/Atticus
Kiku/Kat
Sefa/Facade
+ more!
Support the Wrestlers:https://t.co/vo7dX9yEDK
100% proceeds to the locker room!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Wno4LE0CZ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 2, 2020
