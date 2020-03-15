Various News: Dragon Gate’s Martin Kirby Retires, ROH Releases Full Match Compilations

Dragon Gate and UK star Martin Kirby has announced his retirement. Kirby, who has worked extensively with Dragon Gate over the past year-plus and has had stints in Defiant Wrestling, PCW, Grand Pro Wrestling and more, announced the news on twitter as you can see below.

Kirby began his wrestling career back in 2006.

Thanks for letting me entertain you for the last 14 years. Its been a blast.👊 pic.twitter.com/fvRtNQMsja — Martin Kirby マーティン カービー (@MKirbyProEgo) March 15, 2020

– ROH released several full match compilations in the lead-up to their planned 18th Anniversary Show, which was cancelled before it was supposed to happen on Friday over the coronavirus pandemic. You can see the videos for Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan below: