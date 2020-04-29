wrestling / News
Various News: Drake Maverick Scares Renee Michelle On Twitch, WWE Stock Update, ROH Streaming First Main Event History
April 29, 2020
– Drake Maverick shows up in Renee Michelle’s Twitch stream and gives her a good scare, which you can see in the clip below.
@WWEMaverick @1ReneeMichelle Spud scares the crap out of Renee! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/tK44MusEKO pic.twitter.com/05bgoAjBqJ
— Rony Mac (@TheRONYBrand) April 29, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $45.47 per share this morning.
– ROH will be streaming the first main event in company history (Bryan Danielson vs. Low Ki vs. Christopher Daniels) tonight at 9 PM ET on Youtube.
