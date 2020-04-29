wrestling / News

Various News: Drake Maverick Scares Renee Michelle On Twitch, WWE Stock Update, ROH Streaming First Main Event History

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drake Maverick 247 Title

– Drake Maverick shows up in Renee Michelle’s Twitch stream and gives her a good scare, which you can see in the clip below.

– WWE stock opened at $45.47 per share this morning.

– ROH will be streaming the first main event in company history (Bryan Danielson vs. Low Ki vs. Christopher Daniels) tonight at 9 PM ET on Youtube.

