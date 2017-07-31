Various News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Takeover, WWE Top 10 Mid-Air Reversals, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– In a new video on Twitter, Drew McIntyre hyped the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. It happens on August 19 at the Barclays Center.

– In the latest edition of WWE Top 10, it shows mid-air reversals. The video includes Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston (twice) and more.

– John Laurinaitis is 52 years old today while Kid Kash is 48.