Various News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Takeover, WWE Top 10 Mid-Air Reversals, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 31, 2017 | Posted by
– In a new video on Twitter, Drew McIntyre hyped the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. It happens on August 19 at the Barclays Center.
What does @DMcIntyreWWE have in store for #NXTTakeOver: Brooklyn III on Aug. 19 at @barclayscenter? Get your tix: https://t.co/ghGIVdxcMC pic.twitter.com/JGLFs6CLPd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2017
– In the latest edition of WWE Top 10, it shows mid-air reversals. The video includes Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston (twice) and more.
– John Laurinaitis is 52 years old today while Kid Kash is 48.