 

wrestling / News

Various News: Drew McIntyre Hypes NXT Takeover, WWE Top 10 Mid-Air Reversals, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre

– In a new video on Twitter, Drew McIntyre hyped the upcoming NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. It happens on August 19 at the Barclays Center.

– In the latest edition of WWE Top 10, it shows mid-air reversals. The video includes Shawn Michaels, Kofi Kingston (twice) and more.

– John Laurinaitis is 52 years old today while Kid Kash is 48.

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, John Laurinaitis, WWE Top 10, Joseph Lee




Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading