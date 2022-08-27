Various News: Dylan ‘Swoggle’ Postl Undergoes Surgery, UWN Championship Wrestling Weekend TV Lineup, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

– Former WWE Superstar Dylan Postl (aka Hornswoggle/Swoggle) revealed on his Twitter account earlier this week that he underwent back surgery. You can check out his tweets on his surgery below. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Postl that he gets well soon:

First step to the next chapter. Here we go! pic.twitter.com/tv8xSaHFW6 — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) August 24, 2022

It’s 9:18pm and I’ve never looked better. Life is good. pic.twitter.com/SM1oWTcKUI — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) August 25, 2022

– Here is the UWN Championship Wrestling weekend TV lineup:

* United Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. EJ Sparks

* United TV Champion Papo Esco vs. Jordan Cruz

* United Tag Team Champions Beef Candy vs. Midnight Heat

– Here is the announced lineup for tonight’s edition of NJPW Strong, airing on new Japan World:

* LA Dojo (The DKC & Kevin Knight) vs The Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliot Russell)

* Mascara Dorada vs TJP

* KUSHIDA & Ren Narita vs The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)