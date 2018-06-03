wrestling / News
Various News: Earl Hebner & More Join All In, Kazuchika Okada in GQ Japan, Preview Of This Week’s ROH
– WWE/TNA alumnus Earl Hebner is among the referees who will be part of All In on September 1st. The All In Twitter account announced that Hebner, Paul Turner, Rick Knox, Todd Sinclair, and Jerry Lynn will be working the show as referees:
Let's take a look at our officials
Paul Turner, Rick Knox, Todd Sinclair, the legendary Earl Hebner, and Jerry Lynn!! pic.twitter.com/MwoaA4ZXDp
— All In (@ALL_IN_2018) June 3, 2018
– GQ Japan noted that Kazuchika Okada is set to appear in the magazine. Some pictures of Okada are below:
#オカダ・カズチカ （ @rainmakerXokada ）がアルマーニでスーツをオーダー！ @ARMANI_JAPAN #gqaxp #GiorgioArmani 記事と写真→ https://t.co/txK95XrOZn pic.twitter.com/A1odxPQ5qk
— GQ JAPAN (@GQJAPAN) May 25, 2018
– Here is a preview of this week’s ROH episode, which will feature Silas Young vs. Austin Aries: