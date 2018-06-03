Quantcast

 

Various News: Earl Hebner & More Join All In, Kazuchika Okada in GQ Japan, Preview Of This Week’s ROH

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE/TNA alumnus Earl Hebner is among the referees who will be part of All In on September 1st. The All In Twitter account announced that Hebner, Paul Turner, Rick Knox, Todd Sinclair, and Jerry Lynn will be working the show as referees:

– GQ Japan noted that Kazuchika Okada is set to appear in the magazine. Some pictures of Okada are below:

– Here is a preview of this week’s ROH episode, which will feature Silas Young vs. Austin Aries:

