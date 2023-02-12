wrestling / News

Various News: EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Ratings For Young Rock

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EC3 ROH Image Credit: ROH

– During today’s NWA Nuff said PPV, it was revealed that EC3 signed with the company and is bringing CYN with him.

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock had 1.295 million viewers and an 0.2 rating. The viewership is up from last week’s 1.226 million viewers while the rating was even.

– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is now online.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

EC3, NWA, Thunder Rosa, Young Rock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading