Various News: EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Ratings For Young Rock

– During today’s NWA Nuff said PPV, it was revealed that EC3 signed with the company and is bringing CYN with him.

May Valentine has announced that EC3 has officially signed with NWA and he'll be bringing CYN with him. #NWANuffSaid pic.twitter.com/XRhdiBnuUy — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 12, 2023

– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock had 1.295 million viewers and an 0.2 rating. The viewership is up from last week’s 1.226 million viewers while the rating was even.

– The latest vlog from Thunder Rosa is now online.