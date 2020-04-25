wrestling / News
Various News: ECW Documentary Available On Highspots, New Triple H Special Available On WWE Network, Shawn Michaels Reacts To Smackdown Celebration
– Highspots Wrestling Network has acquired the rights to the 2013 ECW documentary Barbed Wire City – The Unauthorized Story of Extreme Championship Wrestling and it is now streaming for the first time ever. The documentary was directed by Kevin Kiernan and John Philapavage. It features interviews with ECW wrestlers and fans, along with journalists who covered it while it was around. It filmed for thirteen years starting in 2000 and was shown in film festivals before getting a limited DVD run.
– “Live to Win: A Conversation with Triple H and Lemmy” is now available on WWE Network. You can see a clip below.
– Shawn Michaels wrote the following about Smackdown:
Well THAT went off the rails quickly. Great time celebrating #HHH25 on #Smackdown. Thanks everyone … except you @StephMcMahon! 🤬 https://t.co/5yFNCvaDCg
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Velveteen Dream Had Arrest Warrant Issued Last Year For Allegedly Smashing Car Window
- The Velveteen Dream Denies He Sent Explicit Photo To Minor
- Update on Why Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark Didn’t Air After Dino Bravo Episode, Plans For After Dark Going Forward
- Details On Who May Be WWE’s Mysterious Hacker