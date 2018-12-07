Various News: ECW Stars Appearing At Keystone Wrestling Event, Gangstas To Reunite This Weekend

– Several former ECW stars will appear at Keystone Championship Wrestling’s event in Darby, PA at the Edward Bacon Rec Center, called “Extreme X-Mas,” on December 15. It will feature Shane Douglas vs. 2 Cold Scorpio in their first singles match in over twenty years, plus appearances from Tod Gordon, New Jack, Joel Gertner and others. You can find more information here.

– The Gangstas (New Jack and Mustafa Saed) will reunite on December 9 at an ECPW event in Bayonne, New Jersey. They will also sign at the Icons of Wrestling convention Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia, PA with D’Lo Brown at the 2300 Arena on on Sunday in Queens at the Wrestling Universe store.