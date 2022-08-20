Various News: Eddie Kingston Donates C*4 Wrestling Pay to Charity, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

– AEW star Eddie Kingston was in action at last night’s C*4 Wrestling Fighting Back 11 show in Ottawa, Ontario. He faced former AEW wrestler Stu Grayson in the main event. During the show, Eddie Kingston announced (via PWInsider) that he was donating his salary for the event to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Kingston also praised Stu Grayson after their match, saying on the microphone that “Everyone’s going to regret doubting you one day.”

C*4 Wrestling also announced that the show raised $42,000 in charity. You can view some clips of his matchup with Grayson that were posted on Tiwtter below:

More from last night's @C4Wrestling show: Eddie Kingston telling everyone that people will regret doubting Stu Grayson. pic.twitter.com/rRCmzebvwO — Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 20, 2022

Over $42000 raised. Thank you to everyone. Over half a millions dollars raised since 2011.🤯🤯🤯 All for you Phrank. Thank you to everyone who makes this happen. 💜 — C*4 (@C4Wrestling) August 20, 2022

– As noted, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Dax Harwood vs. Rocky Romero

* Drew Adler vs. JR Kratos

* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado