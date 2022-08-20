wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston Donates C*4 Wrestling Pay to Charity, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong

August 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eddie Kingston AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Eddie Kingston was in action at last night’s C*4 Wrestling Fighting Back 11 show in Ottawa, Ontario. He faced former AEW wrestler Stu Grayson in the main event. During the show, Eddie Kingston announced (via PWInsider) that he was donating his salary for the event to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Kingston also praised Stu Grayson after their match, saying on the microphone that “Everyone’s going to regret doubting you one day.”

C*4 Wrestling also announced that the show raised $42,000 in charity. You can view some clips of his matchup with Grayson that were posted on Tiwtter below:

As noted, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts tonight on New Japan World. Here’s the announced lineup:

* Dax Harwood vs. Rocky Romero
* Drew Adler vs. JR Kratos
* Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

