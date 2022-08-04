wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set for HOG Event, AEW Dynamite Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

– House of Glory (HOG) has announced that Eddie Kingston and Naomichi Marufuji will face each other for the first time ever. It will happen at their High Intensity event on August 28, which will air on FITE TV.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Sarray
* Oliver Carter vs. Rohan Raja
* Chase U debuts

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston, House of Glory, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading