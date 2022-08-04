Various News: Eddie Kingston vs. Naomichi Marufuji Set for HOG Event, AEW Dynamite Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

– House of Glory (HOG) has announced that Eddie Kingston and Naomichi Marufuji will face each other for the first time ever. It will happen at their High Intensity event on August 28, which will air on FITE TV.

BREAKING 🚨 First time ever! A match out of wrestling fans’ wildest dreams! Japanese legend @noah_marufuji_ goes one on one with “The War King” @MadKing1981, Sunday, August 28th at Terminal 5, in the main event of #HighIntensity !!! Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSEHgu pic.twitter.com/cWhsOA2qnp — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) August 4, 2022

– Tonight’s WWE NXT UK on Peacock includes:

* NXT UK Women’s Championship: Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Sarray

* Oliver Carter vs. Rohan Raja

* Chase U debuts

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite: