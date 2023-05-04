wrestling / News

Various News: Edge Celebrates 25th Anniversary of His WWE Debut, GCW Inducting Superfan Into Deathmatch Hall of Fame

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Edge WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. He wrote on the occasion, “25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff.”

– GCW has announced that the late superfan, Mike Bieszck, will be inducted into the 2023 Deathmatch Hall of Fame class on Saturday, June 3 in Atlantic City. Bieszck passed away earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

