Various News: Edge Celebrates 25th Anniversary of His WWE Debut, GCW Inducting Superfan Into Deathmatch Hall of Fame
– WWE Hall of Famer Edge celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. He wrote on the occasion, “25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff.”
25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff pic.twitter.com/6tKcpnlUBo
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 4, 2023
– GCW has announced that the late superfan, Mike Bieszck, will be inducted into the 2023 Deathmatch Hall of Fame class on Saturday, June 3 in Atlantic City. Bieszck passed away earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer.
*DEATHMATCH HALL OF FAME UPDATE*
We welcome the first fan…
Inductee #4:
MIKE BIESZCK
The 2023 Deathmatch Hall of Fame takes place on Saturday, June 3rd during #GCWToS8 Weekend in AC!
Also Announced:
ZANDIG
LOW LIFE LOUIE
BRAIN DAMAGE
Get Tix:https://t.co/0OkZVassd4 pic.twitter.com/RhoruLvFAd
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 3, 2023
With sadness, GCW mourns the loss of one our greatest fans, Mike Bieszck.
Mike loved traveling & traveled to many GCW shows across the country.
We will remember him for his smile, his passionate cheers from the front row and of course… the piss jug.
RIP Mike, we'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/eNQOVZQ5Z9
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 21, 2023
