– WWE Hall of Famer Edge celebrated the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. He wrote on the occasion, “25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff.”

25 years ago today this kids’ face first hit @WWE screens. What a ride. Thanks for reminding me. I lose track of this stuff pic.twitter.com/6tKcpnlUBo — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 4, 2023

– GCW has announced that the late superfan, Mike Bieszck, will be inducted into the 2023 Deathmatch Hall of Fame class on Saturday, June 3 in Atlantic City. Bieszck passed away earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer.

*DEATHMATCH HALL OF FAME UPDATE* We welcome the first fan… Inductee #4:

MIKE BIESZCK The 2023 Deathmatch Hall of Fame takes place on Saturday, June 3rd during #GCWToS8 Weekend in AC! Also Announced:

ZANDIG

LOW LIFE LOUIE

BRAIN DAMAGE Get Tix:https://t.co/0OkZVassd4 pic.twitter.com/RhoruLvFAd — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 3, 2023