Various News: Edge With Another Judgment Day Tease, Jessicka Havok Set For Wrestling Revolver Event, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks Set For RJ City’s Hey! (EW)
– Edge posted a photo to social media of Liv Morgan, continuing his run of teasing certain superstars for his Judgment Day stable. He’s also teased Tomasso Ciampa, Paige and Corey Graves.
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) May 21, 2022
– Jessicka Havok has been announced for Wrestling Revolver’s Cage of Horrors event on July 9.
🚨BREAKING🚨
Signed for 7/9#CageOfHorrors@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
"The Kaiju Queen"
Jessicka Havok!
Also:
– Moxley & Callihan
– Sw3rve Strickland
– Ruby Soho
– Rich Swann
– The OGK
– Trey Miguel
– Speedball
– Mance Warner
– Starkz
+ more! pic.twitter.com/gLTnIq7oGi
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 21, 2022
– Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are set to appear on tomorrow’s episode of RJ City’s web series Hey! (EW).
📺 TOMORROW MORNING, catch #FTW Champion @starkmanjones and @TrueWillieHobbs with host @RJCity1 on a new episode of Hey! (EW). Set your alarm for the crack of dawn! ⏰ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/60D3MBWCa8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2022