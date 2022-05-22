wrestling / News

Various News: Edge With Another Judgment Day Tease, Jessicka Havok Set For Wrestling Revolver Event, Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks Set For RJ City’s Hey! (EW)

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Edge posted a photo to social media of Liv Morgan, continuing his run of teasing certain superstars for his Judgment Day stable. He’s also teased Tomasso Ciampa, Paige and Corey Graves.

– Jessicka Havok has been announced for Wrestling Revolver’s Cage of Horrors event on July 9.

– Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are set to appear on tomorrow’s episode of RJ City’s web series Hey! (EW).

