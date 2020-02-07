Various News: Edge’s Spear Officially Edited Back Into Royal Rumble, Josh Barnett Promises Big News For Bloodsport, WWE Now Looks At Bianca BelAir

– Edge’s spear on Dolph Ziggler is officially edited into the 2020 Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. The original footage cut away to the crowd when Edge’s first spear in the match was delivered. This led to several people, including Dolph Ziggler, complaining about it.

For those interested, #WWE has updated the Royal Rumble match on the WWE Network to show Edge spearing Dolph Ziggler, rather than the random camera cut to fans. pic.twitter.com/d8pnpDo9Ci — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 7, 2020

– WWE Now has a new video looking at the Bianca BelAir/Charlotte Flair/Rhea Ripley segment from NXT.

– Josh Barnett is promising big news for Bloodsport III. He wrote:

“Things have been quiet on the Bloodsport front but that’s not because things aren’t in motion.

GCW has been in Japan selling out shows but we have still been plotting away for April 2nd.

Big news to be announced for Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport III soon!”