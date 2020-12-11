wrestling / News
Various News: El Desperado Unmasks During Best of the Super Juniors Final, Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Highlights From WWE Reality Shows This Week
– During his match with Hiromu Takahashi during the Best of the Super Juniors finals, El Desperado completely removed his mask after Hiromu tore it, revealing what he looks like underneath. However it wasn’t enough to win, as Takahashi still put him away with the Time Bomb 2.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
* Sasha Banks & Carmella contract signing for WWE TLC
* Sami Zayn vs. Big E
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Montez Ford
– Here are highlights from last night’s episodes of Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs:
