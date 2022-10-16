Various News: El Phantasmo Set For House of Glory Event, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog

– House of Glory has announced the lineup for their October 29 event Exodus, which will include NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo.

Charles Mason will defend the HOG Crown Jewel Championship against Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo at House of Glory Exodus on October 29th live from LA Boom in New York City. El Phantasmo will be making his HOG debut.

Updated Card:

Low Ki vs Shingo Takagi

HOG Tag Team Championship – The Briscoes (C) vs Aussie Open

HOG Crown Jewel Championship – Charles Mason (C) Vs. El Phantasmo

HOG 6 Way Championship – Mighty Mante (C) Vs. Nolo Kitano

HOG Women’s Champion Violette will defend her title and more!

Tickets are available at Hogwrestling.net starting at $20. The event will also stream live on FITE.

