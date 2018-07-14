Various News: Elias Calls Out The Rock Again, Update On Scott Casey After Surgery, WWE Claims Bianca Belair Is Injured

– As we reported yesterday, Elias challenged The Rock to face him in an acoustic battle on this Monday’s episode of RAW. There is no word on if the Great One will accept, but Elias continued to needle him on social media. He wrote:

Thus sayeth Elias: I have seen the future.. Please donate to Rocky Maivia (aka @TheRock).. He’s going to need it after he Walks With Elias https://t.co/aurOSUMAjK pic.twitter.com/exTBkE5spg — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 14, 2018

– Les Thatcher has provided another update on Scott Casey, who suffered a heart attack earlier this week and had a quadruple bypass yesterday.

https://twitter.com/LesThatcher/status/10181511186129592324

– We reported yesterday that Bianca Belair was likely to be removed from a Fatal 4-Way match on NXT to determine the #1 contender for the Women’s title. The reason is that when the match was taped, Belair was on her honeymoon with Montez Ford. Now WWE has released a new video claiming that Belair is injured, to explain her absence.