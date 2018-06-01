Various News: Elias & Seth Rollins Feud on Twitter Ahead of MITB, Preview For Today’s WWE Main Event, Video Date With John Cena

– Elias vs. IC Champion Seth Rollins is official for WWE MITB, following Elias’ attack on Raw. They had the following back and forth on Twitter…

Broken guitars don’t get the last word. If Elias wanted to come for the man, he’s got a mouth full of canvas coming to him. #FightingChampion #MITB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2018

Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9OcnjKC3lx — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) May 31, 2018

– BuzzFeed posted the following video of John Cena going on a first date with fans via video…

– Here is the preview for today’s episode of WWE Main Event…

* Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

* Mojo Rawley vs No Way Jose