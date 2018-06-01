Quantcast

 

Various News: Elias & Seth Rollins Feud on Twitter Ahead of MITB, Preview For Today’s WWE Main Event, Video Date With John Cena

June 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins Elias Money in the Bank

– Elias vs. IC Champion Seth Rollins is official for WWE MITB, following Elias’ attack on Raw. They had the following back and forth on Twitter…

– BuzzFeed posted the following video of John Cena going on a first date with fans via video…

– Here is the preview for today’s episode of WWE Main Event…

* Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese
* Mojo Rawley vs No Way Jose

