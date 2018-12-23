Various News: All Elite Wrestling Files New Trademark, This Week’s MLW: Fusion Online

– All Elite Wrestling has filed a new trademark as it reportedly gears up toward being in action. PWInsider reports that the company has filed a trademark for “Fight For the Fallen.” Per the USPTO website, the trademark is for a host of merchandising options along with music “the production of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.” You can see the graphic submitted with it in the header of this article.

The trademark was submitted on December 18th.

– Here is this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion, which features a main event No Holds Barred fight between Tom Lawlor and Simon Gotch: