Various News: Enzo Amore Gives His Side of Plane Removal Story, Paige Launches Makeup Line, Undertaker and Carmella Set For Signings

– Enzo Amore spoke with TMZ Sports to give his side of the story after he was kicked off a plane for refusing to stop vaping. According to Amore, it was actually someone else that was vaping, but he refused to snitch. He asked the person, who was in street clothes, if they were an Air Marshall. At first, he was told to mind his own business but when he asked again he was told no. He said he told the person to sit down and mind “their f****ing business.” It turned out to be a “flight attendant, undercover” and he was removed from the Delta plane at JFK airport.

– Paige has launched a makeup line for her Saraya Fashion store. You can find more details here.

– The Undertaker will sign autographs this weekend at the Frank and Sons convention in Los Angeles. It is completely sold out.

– Meanwhile, Carmella will sign autographs tomorrow at Wal-Mart in Pico Riviera, CA at 4 PM.