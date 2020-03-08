wrestling / News
Various News: Episode 100 of MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Seth Rollins Drafts Madden 20 Team, Batista Set For Appearance
March 7, 2020
– Episode 100 of MLW Fusion is now online featuring:
*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA.
*Davey Boy Smith vs. Erick Stevens.
*Brian Pillman Jr vs. Jimmy Havoc with Priscilla Kelly.
– A new video is now online with Seth Rollins drafting his team for Madden 2020, apparently stealing the picks from someone else.
– Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman will appear on the Today show on Thursday at during the 9 AM hour to talk about My Spy.
