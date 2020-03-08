wrestling / News

Various News: Episode 100 of MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Seth Rollins Drafts Madden 20 Team, Batista Set For Appearance

March 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Episode 100 of MLW Fusion is now online featuring:

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA.

*Davey Boy Smith vs. Erick Stevens.

*Brian Pillman Jr vs. Jimmy Havoc with Priscilla Kelly.

– A new video is now online with Seth Rollins drafting his team for Madden 2020, apparently stealing the picks from someone else.

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman will appear on the Today show on Thursday at during the 9 AM hour to talk about My Spy.

