Various News: Episode 100 of MLW Fusion Is Now Online, Seth Rollins Drafts Madden 20 Team, Batista Set For Appearance

– Episode 100 of MLW Fusion is now online featuring:

*MLW Champion Jacob Fatu vs. CIMA.

*Davey Boy Smith vs. Erick Stevens.

*Brian Pillman Jr vs. Jimmy Havoc with Priscilla Kelly.

– A new video is now online with Seth Rollins drafting his team for Madden 2020, apparently stealing the picks from someone else.

– Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman will appear on the Today show on Thursday at during the 9 AM hour to talk about My Spy.