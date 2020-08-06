wrestling / News
Various News: Eric Bischoff AEW Appearance A One-Time Thing, WWE Stock Update, AEW Announcers Weigh In On TNT Title Match
August 6, 2020
– PWInsider reports that the appearance of Eric Bischoff on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a one-time thing. At this time, there are no plans to use him in the future.
– WWE stock opened at $45.25 per share this morning.
– AEW has posted a new video in which Jim Ross and Taz give their thoughts on the TNT title match between Cody and Scorpio Sky on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
.@JRsBBQ and @OfficialTAZ weigh in on next week's #TNTChampionship match between @CodyRhodes and @ScorpioSky
The #AEWDynamite Post-Show goes live after Dynamite every Wednesday and you can watch at AEW's Official Youtube channel – https://t.co/S97K8JEpkJ pic.twitter.com/aoX3tkGFM1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 6, 2020
