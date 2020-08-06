wrestling / News

Various News: Eric Bischoff AEW Appearance A One-Time Thing, WWE Stock Update, AEW Announcers Weigh In On TNT Title Match

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eric Bischoff AEW Dynamite

PWInsider reports that the appearance of Eric Bischoff on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite was a one-time thing. At this time, there are no plans to use him in the future.

– WWE stock opened at $45.25 per share this morning.

– AEW has posted a new video in which Jim Ross and Taz give their thoughts on the TNT title match between Cody and Scorpio Sky on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

