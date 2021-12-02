Various News: Eric Bischoff on Oral Sessions, Havok vs. Madison Rayne Digital Media Match, Tyler Breeze Joins Off Her Chops

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was the guest on today’s edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. You can check out the audio and full description below:

Eric Bischoff is here on Oral Sessions and we are gonna need a lot more than three minutes for this one. In one of our spiciest episodes yet, find out exactly why Bischoff’s brief return to WWE ended the way it did and why he blames himself for how it turned out. Also, he compares AEW to WWE and WCW, and runs through which entries on his fascinating Wikipedia page are true or false.

– Impact Wrestling released a Digital Media Match featuring Havok vs. Madison Rayne:

– Former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze was the guest on this week’s Off Her Chops with The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics):