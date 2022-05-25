wrestling / News

Various News: ESPN’s Marc Raimondi Working on Book on Impact of nWo, Ricky Morton Chats With Ric Flair on To Be The Man Podcast,

May 25, 2022
ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi announced that he is writing a new book about the WWE Hall of Fame wrestling faction, the New World Order (nWo). The book is titled For Life: The Inside Story of Pro-Wrestling’s New World Order, and How it Changed America.

Marc Raimondi wrote on the announcement, “I’ve never been more excited about a project ever — and I am going to try like hell to do the source material justice. So, without further ado, I have an announcement. I’ve signed a deal with @simonschuster to write a book about the nWo, pro-wrestling’s most influential faction.”

Raimondi also added, “I also want to thank my team at ESPN for supporting me with regards to this incredible opportunity and everyone else who has helped me so far and will in the future. This is surreal for me as a lifelong pro wrestling fan and 16-year professional journalist.” You can view his tweets on the announcement below:

