wrestling / News
Various News: Ethan Page Begins Fat Food Fest, Matt Cardona Slammiversary Vlog
August 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Ethan Page was joined by Danhausen and Jake Something for his new Fat Food Fest vlog, where Page likes to indulge in some fast food for his cheat day. You can check out that video below:
– Matt Cardona released an Impact Wrestling Slammiversary vlog, which you can see below:
