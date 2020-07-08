Various News: Ethan Page Gives His Home a Disney Renovation, Full Okada vs. Naito Match Video, GCW Announces New Homecoming Match

– Ethan Page decorated his house like Disney World since Disney is closed around the world due to the pandemic. You can check out his new vlog below.

– NJPW released a full match video this week featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight title at Invasion Attack 2016 at Ryogoku Kokugikan. You can watch that full match video below.

– GCW has announced Lee Moriarty vs. Tony Deppen for Homecoming Part 2. The match will take place on Sunday, July 26 at The Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.