Various News: Ethan Page Hypes Next Week’s Impact, WWE Sales Executive Position Open

May 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page

– Ethan Page took to his Twitter account to hype next week’s Impact Wrestling and The North’s Tag Team Championship defense. As noted, The North will defend the Tag Team titles against Cody Deaner and a mystery partner and Page posted:

– WWE has posted an opening for a Sales Director position. The job can be seen here and is described as follows:

“WWE is seeking a high performing sales executive to generate new business revenue. The role will focus on identifying and driving revenue opportunities for WWE’s media and sponsorship assets in conjunction with our media distribution partners.”

