Various News: Ethan Page Hypes Next Week’s Impact, WWE Sales Executive Position Open
– Ethan Page took to his Twitter account to hype next week’s Impact Wrestling and The North’s Tag Team Championship defense. As noted, The North will defend the Tag Team titles against Cody Deaner and a mystery partner and Page posted:
Must. See. TV. (Or Internet)
NEXT WEEK@IMPACTWRESTLING
We take the fight to the F’N FARM!
(Or whatever a Deaner compound is)@Walking_Weapon We’re riding to this dump in style! YouTube check just cleared …. 💰😎
Tune in next week. Trust me.
When have I ever let u down 😬 pic.twitter.com/QWGBPvqD4a
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) May 20, 2020
– WWE has posted an opening for a Sales Director position. The job can be seen here and is described as follows:
“WWE is seeking a high performing sales executive to generate new business revenue. The role will focus on identifying and driving revenue opportunities for WWE’s media and sponsorship assets in conjunction with our media distribution partners.”
