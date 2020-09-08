Various News: Ethan Page Says Karate Man Is ‘Too Cool’ for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Cavernario Injured and Off CMLL Anniversary Show

– Earlier on Twitter, a fan suggested that former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett book a match between Ethan Page as his Karate Man alter-ego against Josh Alexander for one of his Bloodsport shows. Barnett didn’t take kindly to the idea, writing, “Bloodsport is not a joke. It’s not a tongue in cheek, irony laden gimmick. There’s enough of that in pro wrestling to go around already if that’s the itch you need scratched. Don’t waste my or your time with things like this.”

Ethan Page later responded to Barnett’s tweet, writing, “hahahahaha #TheKarateMan is too cool for your show anyways” You can view that Twitter exchange below:

😂😂😂 hahahahaha #TheKarateMan is too cool for your show anyways https://t.co/yssfxDJV93 — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) September 7, 2020

– CMLL has announced that Cavernario suffered an injury and will be unable to work the upcoming CMLL Anniversary show. Cavernario was set to compete him in the World Trios Championship match, and CMLL has started a poll asking fans who they would like to see replace him in that matchup.