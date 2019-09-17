Various News: EVIL Issues Challenge to Kota Ibushi for WK 14 Contract, Francine Gets New Podcast, Natalya’s Latest Column

– During yesterday’s NJPW Destruction in Kagoshima event, Kota Ibushi defended his Wrestle Kingdom 14 contract against KENTA. After the match, EVIL challenged Ibushi to a match for the contract since he defeated Ibushi in the G1 Climax. You can check out a video of EVIL challenging Ibushi below.

– Former ECW talent Francine now has her own podcast. It’s called Eyes Up Here!, and the first episode available online. You can check it out by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

– The Calgary Sun has the latest column up for WWE Superstar Natalya, where she discusses work with Connor’s Cure.