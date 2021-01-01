wrestling / News

Various News: Evil Uno Says 2021 Is the Year of the Dark Order, Asuka Discovers Nature, Wildest New Year’s Revolution Moments

January 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Order AEW Dynamite 11-7-19 Evil Uno

– In a post on Twitter, Evil Uno declared that 2021 will be the year of the Dark Order.

– Asuka posted a new video to Youtube in which she explores nature in Las Vegas.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the wildest moments in the history of New Year’s Revolution.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Evil Uno, WWE Playlist, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading