Various News: Evil Uno Says 2021 Is the Year of the Dark Order, Asuka Discovers Nature, Wildest New Year’s Revolution Moments
January 1, 2021
– In a post on Twitter, Evil Uno declared that 2021 will be the year of the Dark Order.
Evil Uno declares that 2021 will be Dark Order's year.
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) January 1, 2021
– Asuka posted a new video to Youtube in which she explores nature in Las Vegas.
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at the wildest moments in the history of New Year’s Revolution.
