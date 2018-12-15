Quantcast

 

Various News: EVOLVE 117 Results, This Week’s MLW TV

December 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Here are the full results from tonight’s EVOLVE 117 iPPV, which featured a title change…

* Harlem Bravado defeated Joe Bailey
* KNG defeated Joe Gacy
* Josh Briggs defeated Leon Ruff
* AR Fox defeated Curt Stallion
* Kassius Ohno defeated Darby Allin
* Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry went to a no contest when Eddie Kingston attacked both teams. Montez Ford challenged Kingston to face him when EVOLVE returns on January 19th
* Austin Theory defeated Fabian Aichner and Roderick Strong to become the new EVOLVE Champion

– Here is this week’s MLW TV…

