Various News: EVOLVE 117 Results, This Week’s MLW TV
– Here are the full results from tonight’s EVOLVE 117 iPPV, which featured a title change…
* Harlem Bravado defeated Joe Bailey
* KNG defeated Joe Gacy
* Josh Briggs defeated Leon Ruff
* AR Fox defeated Curt Stallion
* Kassius Ohno defeated Darby Allin
* Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. WWN Champion JD Drake & Anthony Henry went to a no contest when Eddie Kingston attacked both teams. Montez Ford challenged Kingston to face him when EVOLVE returns on January 19th
* Austin Theory defeated Fabian Aichner and Roderick Strong to become the new EVOLVE Champion
