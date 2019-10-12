wrestling / News
Various News: Evolve 137 Recap Video, EVOLVE 138 Preview Clip
October 12, 2019 | Posted by
– EVOLVE Wrestling released a recap video for the EVOLVE 137 event in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out that video below.
– A new preview clip has also been released for the Arturo Ruas vs. Anthony Gutierrez rematch set for EVOLVE 138 on October 13 in Concord, North Carolina. That preview video is available below.
