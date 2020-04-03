wrestling / News
Various News: EVOLVE To Stream Two Mystery Events This Weekend, Daniel Bryan Would Go For Tag Titles With Drew Gulak, Lance Storm Celebrates Birthday
– EVOLVE has announced that it will stream two mystery events on Youtube this weekend, starting tonight at 10 PM ET. The second event streams tomorrow at 12 PM ET.
-EVOLVE ??? this Friday at 10pm EDT after Smackdown. This event features NXT UK Champion WALTER!
-EVOLVE ??? this Saturday at noon EDT before Wrestlemania. This card features one of the best moments in EVOLVE in 2019!
– A fan on Twitter asked Daniel Bryan if he’d go after the tag team titles again. He said he would, with Drew Gulak.
For sure… with @DrewGulak
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) April 3, 2020
🤔 Focus on #WrestleMania! And also the #TotalBellas premiere right now on @eentertainment! #TrainButAlsoWatchTotalBellas #GulakBryanConnection #IntercontinentalTagTeamChampions https://t.co/O0U2kagXyK
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 3, 2020
– Lance Storm turns 51 years old today.
