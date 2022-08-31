wrestling / News
Various News: Exclusive AEW Jim Ross Figure Available, Jim Cornette Pays Tribute to Howard Brody, Behind the Scenes of R-Truth’s Music Video
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles now has an exclusive AEW Jim Ross action figure that’s available and ins tock now:
NEW IN STOCK! #JimRoss #AEW #RingsideExclusive has arrived!
Shop now at https://t.co/SWC6AceaZu!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage @JRsBBQ pic.twitter.com/nXSV6O26bM
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) August 31, 2022
– Jim Cornette paid tribute to Howard Brody on his podcast. The former NWA President sadly passed away last week.
– R-Truth released a behind-the-scenes clip for his music video of “Barnyard Flexin.” You can view that clip below:
