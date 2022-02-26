wrestling / News
Various News: Extended Clip of Penta Oscuro Entrance, Evil Uno Nashville Vlog, SmackDown in Three Minutes
February 26, 2022
– As noted, Penta El Zero Miedo returned to AEW Dynamite this week with his new character, Penta Oscuro. You can check out a new extended clip of his return and entrance below:
– Evil Uno released a new AEW in Nashville vlog:
– WWE on FOX showcased this week’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:
