wrestling / News
Various News: Extended Cut of Countdown to AEW Double or Nothing, Hermie Sadler Shares Recent Photo of Dave Hebner, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– AEW has released an extended edition of last night’s Countdown to Double or Nothing special, which you can watch below.
– WWE has released a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
– Hermie Sadler tweeted out a photo of Dave Hebner, who he recently went to visit.
He wrote: “I’ve said many times that friendships and relationships are very important to me. Took the time today to go visit Dave Hebner. The Hebner family is so special to my family. Join me in sending some positive vibes his way !! ”
I’ve said many times that friendships and relationships are very important to me. Took the time today to go visit Dave Hebner. The Hebner family is so special to my family. Join me in sending some positive vibes his way !! @BrianRDJames @WWEArmstrong @RealJeffJarrett @WWE pic.twitter.com/G8SHrs9jqa
— Hermie Sadler (@HermieSadler) May 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Not Expected Back In WWE Any Time Soon
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid
- Jake Paul’s Boxing Promotion Reportedly Seeking Ex-WWE Star For Fight