Various News: Fight Pit Match Not Included In WWE.Com Preview For NXT, Impact Wrestling Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
January 6, 2021
– The WWE.com preview for tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil no longer has the Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. When attempting to go to the website’s preview page, all that’s there is a notice that “you are not authorized to visit this page.”
It remains to be seen if the match will end up airing, but right now it seems unlikely.
– The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Triple H, Finn Balor, Billie Kay and more.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling:
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/zG5CSRomhH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2021
