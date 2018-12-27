Quantcast

 

Various News: Figures Toy Co. Brings back ROH Action Figures, Nicholas Gets an Action Figure, Free Charlotte vs. Bayley Match

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin

– Figures Toy Co. announced last night that their Ring of Honor action figures would not only be returning, but new and old figures would be available immediately…

– Former tag team champion Nicholas received his very own custom action figure from Figures Toy Company, which is pretty awesome! He has a Mattel WWE Raw Tag Title as well as a custom figure shirt made by Thread Head Custom Clothing.

– WWE uploaded the full Charlotte vs. Bayley match from the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV…

