Various News: Figures Toy Co. Brings back ROH Action Figures, Nicholas Gets an Action Figure, Free Charlotte vs. Bayley Match
– Figures Toy Co. announced last night that their Ring of Honor action figures would not only be returning, but new and old figures would be available immediately…
@ringofhonor action figures have returned, and we also have four previously unreleased figures now in stock! Dalton Castle, Rowe, Roderick Strong, and Matt Taven are ready to ship, along with all previous ROH series releases! Visit www.wrestlingsuperstore.com to order! #figurestoycompany #ftc #ftctoys #wrestlingsuperstore #wrestling #prowrestling #actionfigures #figures #figlife #toys #ringofhonor #roh #instagood #instatoys #toystagram #toycrewbuddies #actionfigureattack #daltoncastle #matttaven #warmachine #roderickstrong #nxt #wwe #njpw
– Former tag team champion Nicholas received his very own custom action figure from Figures Toy Company, which is pretty awesome! He has a Mattel WWE Raw Tag Title as well as a custom figure shirt made by Thread Head Custom Clothing.
– WWE uploaded the full Charlotte vs. Bayley match from the 2017 Royal Rumble PPV…