Various News: Finn Balor and Sasha Banks Promote Mixed Match Challenge Charity, Joey Ryan Talks Gender Inequality in Wrestling

January 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Sasha Mixed Match Challenge

– WWE posted the following video with Finn Balor and Sasha Banks discussing the Special Olympics, which they will be representing in the Mixed Match Challenge:

– Joey Ryan posted to Twitter defending intergender wrestling. While saying that no one “has” to be a fan of any specific type of wrestling, Ryan said that writing off intergender matches “promotes inequality by insinuating women can’t even pretend to be equals in a make believe world”:

