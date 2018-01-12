wrestling / News
Various News: Finn Balor and Sasha Banks Promote Mixed Match Challenge Charity, Joey Ryan Talks Gender Inequality in Wrestling
– WWE posted the following video with Finn Balor and Sasha Banks discussing the Special Olympics, which they will be representing in the Mixed Match Challenge:
The team of @FinnBalor & @SashaBanksWWE is uniting for @SpecialOlympics in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge starting THIS TUESDAY! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/eCVvKbV3Pc
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2018
– Joey Ryan posted to Twitter defending intergender wrestling. While saying that no one “has” to be a fan of any specific type of wrestling, Ryan said that writing off intergender matches “promotes inequality by insinuating women can’t even pretend to be equals in a make believe world”:
I’m not saying that anybody has to be a fan of any certain kind of wrestling, intergender included but I am saying to write it off as unrealistic or say it shouldn’t be included promotes inequality by insinuating women can’t even pretend to be equals in a make believe world.
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 12, 2018