Various News: Finn Balor Wants Match With Triple H, Lineup For Next Week’s MLW Underground, Blake Christian Added To GCW Slab City

– BT Sport posted a brief preview of their interview with Finn Balor, in which he teases a Bullet Club in WWE and says he wants a match with Triple H.

He said: “I’d love to do Adam Cole again. I’d love to do AJ again. I’d love to get those two guys in a team with me and create a club with those guys. There’s a hundred things I want to do. We’ll see. At least I’ve got my options. The one match I would love and I don’t know if this is even possible, but it’s Triple H. And that’s something I’ve said very few times but I feel like we’ve had a great working relationship over the last six years and a kind of a common bond over our love for NXT and wanting to make the business better. I feel like I would love to get in the ring with Triple H at some point.”

"I'd love to get @AdamColePro and @AJStylesOrg in a team with me and create a club with those guys" 🤯 "The one match I'd love? @TripleH. We've got a common bond over our love for #WWENXT and wanting to make the business better" 🤯 Stop it @FinnBalor 😳 pic.twitter.com/ztANDnvFvo — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 18, 2020

– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode of MLW Underground:

* Jerry Lynn vs. Kid Romeo

* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mike Awesome

* Steve Corino in action

– Blake Christian has been added to GCW Slab City on October 17.