Various News: Finn Balor Wants Match With Triple H, Lineup For Next Week’s MLW Underground, Blake Christian Added To GCW Slab City

Finn Balor Wants Match With Triple H, Lineup For Next Week's MLW Underground, Blake Christian Added To GCW Slab City
– BT Sport posted a brief preview of their interview with Finn Balor, in which he teases a Bullet Club in WWE and says he wants a match with Triple H.
He said: “I’d love to do Adam Cole again. I’d love to do AJ again. I’d love to get those two guys in a team with me and create a club with those guys. There’s a hundred things I want to do. We’ll see. At least I’ve got my options. The one match I would love and I don’t know if this is even possible, but it’s Triple H. And that’s something I’ve said very few times but I feel like we’ve had a great working relationship over the last six years and a kind of a common bond over our love for NXT and wanting to make the business better. I feel like I would love to get in the ring with Triple H at some point.”
– Here’s the lineup for next week’s episode of MLW Underground:
* Jerry Lynn vs. Kid Romeo
* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Mike Awesome
* Steve Corino in action
– Blake Christian has been added to GCW Slab City on October 17.
