Various News: First Brian Pillman Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Now Online, Latest Edition of AEW Outside the Ring, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The first episode of season three of Dark Side of the Ring, which is the first part of the Brian Pillman documentary, is now available online. The season premieres on VICE TV on May 6.

– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:

– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Sonny Kiss, is now online.

