wrestling / News
Various News: First Brian Pillman Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Now Online, Latest Edition of AEW Outside the Ring, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
May 1, 2021 | Posted by
– The first episode of season three of Dark Side of the Ring, which is the first part of the Brian Pillman documentary, is now available online. The season premieres on VICE TV on May 6.
– WWE has released a new video looking at the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown:
– The latest edition of AEW Outside the Ring, featuring Sonny Kiss, is now online.
More Trending Stories
- John Silver On TNT Title Match With Darby Allin, When He Could Return From Injury, Brodie Lee Tribute Show
- Daniel Bryan On Kenny Omega Looking At Wrestling Differently Than Anyone Else, Their Memorable PWG Match
- Chris Jericho Reveals Idea Behind AEW Dynamite ‘Parley’ Segment, What Movie Inspired It
- Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler Reportedly Went To WWE PC To Make Amends After Jaxson Ryker Tweets Last Year