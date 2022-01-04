wrestling / News
Various News: First Episode of DDP Snake Pit, Booker T Pays Tribute to Betty White, Cary Silkin Working on Memoir
January 4, 2022
– The previously announced DDP Snake Pit podcast, featuring WWE Hall of Famers DDP and Jake Roberts, has released its first episode, which you can view below:
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker paid tribute to the late Betty White, who sadly passed away last week, during his latest Hall of Fame podcast:
– PWInsider reports that ROH ambassador and former owner Cary Silkin is working on a personal memoir that’s due out for a 2023 release.
