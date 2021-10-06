wrestling / News
Various News: FITE TV To Stream Interview with Bryan Danielson, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
October 6, 2021 | Posted by
– FITE TV will stream an interview with Bryan Danielson today at 12 PM ET.
🎤Get exclusive before the Anniversary show
🔊 Hours before #AEWDynamite, @SoSaysShernoff speaks one-on-one with the #AmericanDragon, @bryandanielson, in this special interview.
See this #FITEinFOCUS TODAY!
[ Noon ET| FREE | https://t.co/GfvwZgBBzV ] pic.twitter.com/y7lFTJ5RhG
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 6, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of the Bump, featuring Sonya Deville and Drew McIntyre, is now online:
