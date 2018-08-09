Quantcast

 

Various News: Flip Gordon’s Brother Attempts Suicide, Former WWE Tough Enough Contestant Passes Away

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Flip Gordon

– Flip Gordon posted to Twitter to reveal that his younger brother attempted suicide recently. Gordan noted that his sixteen year-old brother, who is autistic, tried to hang himself and left a suicide note in which he said he was tired of being bullied.

On behalf of 411, our best thoughts to Gordon’s family and friends.

– In other sad news, Brian Danovich has reportedly passed away. Wrestling with Wregret host Brian Zane noted on Twitter that Danovich, who competed in the 2004 iteration of Tough Enough, died at the age of thirty-eight. A cause of death has not been revealed.

On behalf of 411, I’d like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mr. Danovich.

