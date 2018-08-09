Various News: Flip Gordon’s Brother Attempts Suicide, Former WWE Tough Enough Contestant Passes Away

– Flip Gordon posted to Twitter to reveal that his younger brother attempted suicide recently. Gordan noted that his sixteen year-old brother, who is autistic, tried to hang himself and left a suicide note in which he said he was tired of being bullied.

Today I found out that my 16 year old autistic brother tried to hang himself. He wrote a suicide note saying he was tired of being picked on and being treated like he is dumb. This broke my heart and luckily my brother is ok but this world is getting ridiculous! 😢💔🙏🏽 — 🙃 dᴉlℲ (@TheFlipGordon) August 9, 2018

– In other sad news, Brian Danovich has reportedly passed away. Wrestling with Wregret host Brian Zane noted on Twitter that Danovich, who competed in the 2004 iteration of Tough Enough, died at the age of thirty-eight. A cause of death has not been revealed.

