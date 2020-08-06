wrestling / News

Various News: Footage Of Matt Hardy Getting Medical Attention After Dynamite, Priscilla Kelly To Debut For Beyond Wrestling, Two Wrestlers Set For GCW Tournament of Survival

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

– AEW has posted footage of Matt Hardy getting medical attention after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at his face on last night’s episode of Dynamite. We noted earlier today that AEW was reportedly unhappy with Sammy Guevara for throwing the chair full force at Hardy’s head. As you can see in the somewhat NSFW footage, the cut on Hardy’s head was very deep, and on top of what appears to be a lump.

– Priscilla Kelly will make her debut for Beyond Wrestling on August 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

– Alex Colon and Rickey Shane Page are the first two entrants for the GCW Tournament of Survival on August 22.

